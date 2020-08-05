UrduPoint.com
MPA Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Wed 05th August 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Rabi Basri Wednesday reiterated support to Kashmiri people in their right of self-determination saying Pakistan would not desist from its resolve to help Kashmir Muslims in this hour of distress and need.

In her message issued here in connection with Youme-e Istehsal, she said that Kashmiri people were facing barbarism of Hindu cabal from a long period and were confined to their homes from last one year in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said that persecution and brutalities of Indian Occupied forces was a routine matter while innocent people were under military siege were being killed in broad daylight with impunity. Pakistan, she said, would support Kashmiris in their struggle and would raise voice for them on every available forum.

The MPA said that the struggle of Kashmiri people and other freedom movements would pave the way for dismemberment of India.

She appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the Kashmir cause and despite scores of brutalities by the India forces over innocent women and children, India failed to repress the voice of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination.

She said every political party, tribesmen, district administrations, traders, educationists and women organizations were observing solidarity with Kashmiri people. She stated that India was being run by a savage and fascist regime that had been responsible for the genocide of Muslims in India, adding that they were currently repeating history by carrying out annihilation of Muslims in illegally occupied Kashmir.

