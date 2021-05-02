MPA Liaquat Ali Khan visits tourism sites in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly and Chairman DDAC Malik Liaqat Ali Khan Sunday said that the government has given top priority to the tourism development and that is why Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken vital steps for the promotion of tourism sector in the province.

Accompanied by GM Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MPA Liaqat Ali Khan visited the tourism sites including Kalpani, Shahi, Bin Shahi and other tourist spots and inspected the ongoing developmental schemes regarding roads to these areas and other facilities for the tourists.

On the occasion, DEDAC Chairman Malik Liaquat Ali Khan along with GM Tourism will prepare a detailed report on the Kalpani mountain range, Shahi, Bin Shahi and other tourist destinations.

Construction, access to roads and other facilities will also be provided.

He said, comprehensive reports about the development of these areas would also be prepared so that these schemes could be included in the forthcoming budget for the reconstruction work in the said areas.

MPA Liaqat Ali Khan said more steps would be taken to ensure much needed facilities to the tourists would be developed not only Kalpani, Shahi Bin Shahi but in the whole areas where tourism potential are being exited.

The department has also been approved in the name of Dir Development Authority for the promotion of tourism in Dir and would take all possible steps to promote tourism in PK-17 and Lower Dir Constituencies, Malik Liaquat Ali Khan concluded.