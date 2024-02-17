MQM-P Forms Negotiation Committee Regarding Government Formation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The spokesperson of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Saturday said that the coordination committee of MQM Pakistan has constituted a three-member negotiation committee regarding contact with political parties and government formation.
Senior Deputy Convenor Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori are included in the negotiation committee.
The negotiation committee will hold talks with the leaders of various political parties of the country on political relations, government formation, and other issues.
