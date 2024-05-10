Open Menu

MQM-P MNAs Demand Renewed, Impartial Inquiry Of Thermal Power House Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:36 PM

MQM-P MNAs demand renewed, impartial inquiry of Thermal Power House fire

MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada have rejected the inquiry report over the incident of fire which had occurred in Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), often called Thermal Power House, on March 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Syed Waseem Hussain and Abdul Aleem Khanzada have rejected the inquiry report over the incident of fire which had occurred in Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL), often called Thermal Power House, on March 21.

In a statement issued here on Friday the MNAs said the inquiry should have fixed responsibility on the officers for failing to allow an inferno to cause billions of rupees losses in terms of damages to the plant.

They maintained that not only the fire incident rendered great damage to the power plant, the theft of valuable items from the plant had also become a frequent occurrence.

The MNAs demanded from the Federal energy minister to re-conduct an impartial inquiry and to give exemplary punishment to the officials who were found culpable in the report.

