MQM-P, traders ask HESCO to end outages etc

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:45 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and representatives of the traders have asked the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to put an end to the outages, bribery for repair or replacement of the transformers, detection bills and overbilling

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and representatives of the traders have asked the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to put an end to the outages, bribery for repair or replacement of the transformers, detection bills and overbilling.

In this regard, a delegation of MQM-P's legislators and the traders met the acting Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Muhammad Yaqoob here on Monday.

The MNA's Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi, among others, were part of the delegation.

Qaimkhani told the company's acting chief that the HESCO's officials had made life of its consumers miserable by carrying out prolonged outages and demanding bribe for repair or replacement of the power transformers.

He said the consumers were being served detection bills without establishing theft on their part.

The MNA suggested Yaqoob to organize weekly public hearings to address the problem of overbilling and detection bills.

Qaimkhani also proposed that follow up meetings between the two sides should be held regularly to check progress of the officials over the points which both the sides had agreed to implement.

The lawmakers warned that if the HESCO's officials did not curb thetactics of causing problems for the consumers the party would take itsprotest to the next level.

