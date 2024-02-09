MQM’s Jamal Ahmed wins PS-130 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahidda Qaumi Movement's (MQM) candidate Jamal Ahmed has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-130 Karachi Central-IX, by securing 38,884 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) Haris Ali Khan, who bagged 19,366 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 40.41 %.