Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syllabus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) The Lahore Board has decided to not exclude Mr. Chips from the syllabus of intermediate’s compulsory English.

The Punjab Textbook Board had earlier decided to replace Mr. Chips with essays on life of the Prophet (PBUH).

It had decided that the novel will be excluded from the syllabus from the syllabus of 2020-21.

However, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore has decided to keep the novel as a part of the syllabus.

Terming it as a part of literature, the board has prepared a proposal to print 2.

5 lac copies of the novel.

The renowned novel Mr. Chips has been a part of the syllabus of intermediate’s compulsory English for 55 years.

Students often used to face difficulty in English paper, as the novel included 20 marks section in the paper.

The novel was written by James Hilton in 1934 and revolves around the character of a school teacher, namely Mr. Chips.

After being taught for 55 years, the PCTB was considering to remove the novel from the syllabus of intermediate English but the Lahore Board has rejected the recommendation.