Open Menu

MS/PhD Scholarship Winning Students Meet UAF VC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 08:49 PM

MS/PhD scholarship winning students meet UAF VC

Nine students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), who won their MS and PhD scholarships from Chinese government in different universities of China on open competition in Entomology and Fisheries, called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Nine students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), who won their MS and PhD scholarships from Chinese government in different universities of China on open competition in Entomology and Fisheries, called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

The delegation led by Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif together with Dr Abid Ali Associate Professor of Entomology met the Vice Chancellor at VC Chamber and discussed different areas of collaboration with China.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the brilliant students for competing with global students for scholarships on open merit.

Highlighting the role of Confucius Institute UAF for outgoing ambassadors of UAF in Chinese universities, he urged the students about learning of basic Chinese language courses that would strengthen outgoing students in their bright future.

He advised the students to work hard and play their role in promoting bilateral relations between universities of both countries under the "Belt and Road" initiative.

He said that as many as 30,000 Pakistani students were getting higher degrees from China.

Chairman Entomology/Spokesman UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that among those universities, one undergraduate student of entomology won scholarship from Sichuan Agriculture University in Chengdu city; one master and one PhD scholarship from Henan Agricultural University in Zhengzhou city; two PhD scholarships from Shanxi Agricultural university in Taiyuan city; and two PhD scholarships from Yunnan University in Kunming City, two PhDs in Ningbo University.

Dr Abid Ali said that among these students, two entomology students would proceed for master degree, two entomology students for doctoral degree, three students from MPhil Zoology major worked under entomology supervision proceeds for their PhDs in entomology and two PhDs in Fisheries.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Agriculture Student Road Ningbo Taiyuan Kunming Zhengzhou Chengdu Chamber Abid Ali From Government Merit Packaging Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best pr ..

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best practices in sewage, rainwater m ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, s ..

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, sectarian discord in country: A ..

33 minutes ago
 SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of Univ ..

SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

33 minutes ago
 Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expect ..

Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

33 minutes ago
 AJK President urges world to take quick effective ..

AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

33 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Car ..

AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Caretaker PM of Pakistan

33 minutes ago
Action to be taken against power theft and non sub ..

Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Offici ..

37 minutes ago
 SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certific ..

SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certificates to 2 REITs

37 minutes ago
 WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

37 minutes ago
 UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G2 ..

UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G20 Trade and Investment Ministe ..

53 minutes ago
 Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

37 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Bab ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan