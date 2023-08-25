MS/PhD scholarship winning students meet UAF VC

Nine students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), who won their MS and PhD scholarships from Chinese government in different universities of China on open competition in Entomology and Fisheries, called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Nine students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), who won their MS and PhD scholarships from Chinese government in different universities of China on open competition in Entomology and Fisheries, called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

The delegation led by Chairman Department of Entomology UAF Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif together with Dr Abid Ali Associate Professor of Entomology met the Vice Chancellor at VC Chamber and discussed different areas of collaboration with China.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated the brilliant students for competing with global students for scholarships on open merit.

Highlighting the role of Confucius Institute UAF for outgoing ambassadors of UAF in Chinese universities, he urged the students about learning of basic Chinese language courses that would strengthen outgoing students in their bright future.

He advised the students to work hard and play their role in promoting bilateral relations between universities of both countries under the "Belt and Road" initiative.

He said that as many as 30,000 Pakistani students were getting higher degrees from China.

Chairman Entomology/Spokesman UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that among those universities, one undergraduate student of entomology won scholarship from Sichuan Agriculture University in Chengdu city; one master and one PhD scholarship from Henan Agricultural University in Zhengzhou city; two PhD scholarships from Shanxi Agricultural university in Taiyuan city; and two PhD scholarships from Yunnan University in Kunming City, two PhDs in Ningbo University.

Dr Abid Ali said that among these students, two entomology students would proceed for master degree, two entomology students for doctoral degree, three students from MPhil Zoology major worked under entomology supervision proceeds for their PhDs in entomology and two PhDs in Fisheries.