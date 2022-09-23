Muhammad Ishaq elected SCCI president unopposed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ishaq of Businessman Forum (BF) was elected president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), while Shahid Hussain and Ejaz Khan Afridi were elected unopposed as senior vice president and vice president respectively for 2022-23.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission during a meeting held here on Friday. Members of the commission Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti were present in the meeting.

According to election commission, Muhammad Ishaq, Shahid Hussain and Ejaz Khan Afriidi were elected unopposed to the offices for the next term as no one had submitted nomination papers against them.

The newly-elected office-bearers of the SCCI will take charge of their office on October 01.

Earlier, Shahid Hussain, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Kashif Amin, Hafaf Ali Khan, Faisal Afzal of BF were elected to the SCCI executive committee for Corporate Group.

Muhammad Ishaq, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Munawar Khurshid, Javed Ahmad Khan and Lala Badshah of BF candidates were elected to the SCCI executive committee for the Associate Group.

Qurtul Ain of the BF was also elected unopposed on a woman reserved seat as no one had submitted nomination papers against her, according to the election commission.