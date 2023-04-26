UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Mian Soomro Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Cops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel during an operation in Jageer area of Jacobabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro on Wednesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel during an operation in Jageer area of Jacobabad.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the martyred policemen and the speedy recovery of the injured.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of the people.

The blood of the police martyrs will never go in vain, he added.

