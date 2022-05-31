UrduPoint.com

Mukhtiar Solangi Posted As SP Traffic Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) has been posted as Superintendent of Police Traffic, Hyderabad

According to the notification issued here, Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, presently posted in the Central Police Office at Karachi, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police Traffic Hyderabad, with immediate effect and untill further orders.

