Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) has been posted as Superintendent of Police Traffic, Hyderabad.

According to the notification issued here, Mukhtiar Ali Solangi, presently posted in the Central Police Office at Karachi, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police Traffic Hyderabad, with immediate effect and untill further orders.