Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt for uninterrupted power supply to industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Muhammad Hussain on Wednesday said that electricity feeders with 50% or more industrial load should be exempted from electricity loadshedding on pattern of independent industrial feeders.

Talking to media persons here, MCCI President observed that dream of Pakistan's development could only be materialized by ensuring facilities to industrial sector. Uninterrupted power supply is essential to keep production process functional continuously. The government has already exempted independent industrial feeders from loadshedding.

He urged government to exempt the feeders with 50 percent or more industrial load from power outage.

Muhammad Hussain added that small scale industrial units could also benefit large scale units because it would help to ensure regular supply of goods in domestic markets.

"The business community is well aware of the energy crisis in the country but the electricity could be supplied through best management practices."MCCI President maintained that government should evolve proper plan after consultation with stakeholders.