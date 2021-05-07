Multan Electric Power Company apprehends 82 electricity pilferers

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 82 electricity pilferers, during an operation by special task force, during last 24 hours. According to official sources, the pilferers managed theft of 91,000 units and they were imposed fine over Rs 1.5 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed 82 electricity pilferers, during an operation by special task force, during last 24 hours. According to official sources, the pilferers managed theft of 91,000 units and they were imposed fine over Rs 1.

5 million.

The task force conducted raids in Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar. The three cases were also got lodged against power pilferers over-involvement in meter tampering, direct supply, meter dead, meter screen wash etc.