Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over Rs 2.68b by reducing 1.1pc line losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has saved over Rs 2.68 billion by reducing the line losses ratio by 1.1 percent during the first half of the financial year 2022-23.

MEPCO has saved 113.7 million units through reduction in line losses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that the line losses ratio was being reduced by timely completion of projects under Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) and successful operation against power pilferers.

MEPCO's line losses were 12.

5% during July 2021 to December 2021 which has been reduced by 1.1% from July 2022 to December 2022 bringing line losses to the level of 11.4 percent.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad said that the Multan circle had reduced 0.8 percent line losses, DG Khan circle 1.5%, Vehari circle 1.4%, Bahawalpur circle 0.8%, Sahiwal circle 1%, Muzaffargarh circle 1.6%, Bahawalnagar circle 1.6% and Khanewal circle have benefited the company by reducing 1.5% in the current financial year compared to the previous financial year.