Murad Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along-with the president PPP Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

They also visited the grave of the former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath and offered 'Fateha' for 'Isal-i-Sawab'.

Murad Ali Shah who was also accompanied by Sindh Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to CM Sindh Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Murtaza Wahab, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari and others sat there for some-time.

Sindh Chief Minister also laid floral wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

He visited the graves of former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

They also reviewed the arrangements of the public meeting in connection with the upcoming 15th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto being held on December 27.