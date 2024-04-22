Open Menu

Murree Admin Forms Three Teams To Conduct Operation Against Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:51 PM

Murree admin forms three teams to conduct operation against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Murree administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, have formed three teams to conduct operations against illegal constructions.

According to a Commissioner's Office spokesman, Murree district administration had launched a crackdown against illegal constructions in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi was supervising the operation, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamer Khattak had issued instructions to the district administration to form three teams to accelerate the operations against illegal constructions, he said.

The administration had formed three teams that were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators, he added.

Teams were conducting raids and demolishing illegal constructions under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Murree Capt. (R) Qasim Ijaz, Assistant Commissioner Murree, Capt. (R) Abdul Wahab Khan, and DFO Murree.

These teams include officials from various departments who were briefed about their responsibilities. The objective of this initiative is to effectively complete the operation against illegal constructions, the spokesman informed.

