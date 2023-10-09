Open Menu

Mushaal Urges World Powers To Play Role In Settlement Of Kashmir, Palestine Disputes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick on Sunday urged the world powers to play their role towards the long-standing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine dispute.

Speaking at the annual event of Darbar Mohra Sharif, Mushaal Mullick stated that the ongoing conflict in Palestine reflected the same adversities Kashmir faces under Indian subjugation, said a press release here on Monday.

She pointed out that the Indian government is involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Israel is similarly involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine.

Just like in occupied Kashmir, Muslims in Palestine are subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon innocent people. India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, the unyielding resilience of the Kashmiris is often viewed as a divine blessing from Allah. She underlined that islam teaches its followers to treat each other with brotherhood, empathy, altruism, sacrifice and love.

