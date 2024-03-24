Open Menu

Mushahid Hussain Congratulates Artist Misbah Uddin Qazi On Receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mushahid Hussain congratulates Artist Misbah Uddin Qazi on receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Sayed has congratulated renowned artist Misbah Uddin Qazi on the conferment of the civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of remarkable contributions in the field of Visual Arts.

Mushahid Hussain, who was Federal minister for information & culture in the 1990s, recalled the old golden days when Qazi was serving the PNCA under the administrative control of his ministry.

"I am glad that the Government of Pakistan has finally recognized your outstanding contributions to showcase the natural beauty in the form of paintings and landscapes," he said, emphasizing that visual artists are the precious asset of the nation who used to play a pivotal role in the promotion of the soft image of the country as well as preserving rich culture, identity and heritage of the country, a news release said.

Artist Qazi lauded that the Culture Ministry, under the then Minister Mushahid Hussain, had achieved many distinctions at national and international levels.

Qazi is a fine arts graduate from Punjab University, Lahore, who in order to learn from excellence in fine arts went to the University of Perugia, Italy on government scholarship. He is also one of the founding officials of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from where he retired as Director Visual Arts in 2006 after 33 years of service. Even after the retirement, he is actively promoting and highlighting the positive image of Pakistan through his paintings of various beautiful places across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Mushahid Hussain Syed Fine Perugia Italy Gold From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

17 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

17 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

17 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

17 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

17 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

17 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

17 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

17 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan