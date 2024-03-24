Mushahid Hussain Congratulates Artist Misbah Uddin Qazi On Receiving Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan-China Institute Mushahid Hussain Sayed has congratulated renowned artist Misbah Uddin Qazi on the conferment of the civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of remarkable contributions in the field of Visual Arts.
Mushahid Hussain, who was Federal minister for information & culture in the 1990s, recalled the old golden days when Qazi was serving the PNCA under the administrative control of his ministry.
"I am glad that the Government of Pakistan has finally recognized your outstanding contributions to showcase the natural beauty in the form of paintings and landscapes," he said, emphasizing that visual artists are the precious asset of the nation who used to play a pivotal role in the promotion of the soft image of the country as well as preserving rich culture, identity and heritage of the country, a news release said.
Artist Qazi lauded that the Culture Ministry, under the then Minister Mushahid Hussain, had achieved many distinctions at national and international levels.
Qazi is a fine arts graduate from Punjab University, Lahore, who in order to learn from excellence in fine arts went to the University of Perugia, Italy on government scholarship. He is also one of the founding officials of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) from where he retired as Director Visual Arts in 2006 after 33 years of service. Even after the retirement, he is actively promoting and highlighting the positive image of Pakistan through his paintings of various beautiful places across the country.
