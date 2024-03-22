Music Composer Nisar Basmi Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of iconic music director and composer Nisar Bazmi was observed on Friday.
Nisar Ahmed was born in Mumbai in 1924. He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career.
He was hired by the 'All India Radio' in 1939 as an artist and his first composed songs were broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station in 1944.
His first film, Jumna Paar, was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.
Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan.
He composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films. Nisar Bazmi died on this day in 2007 in Karachi.
