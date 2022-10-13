Cultural Counselor Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ehsan Khazaei on Thursday said the Muslims should strengthen their relationship with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy Qur'an to get true guidance, success and prosperity in life amid perversions in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Cultural Counselor Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ehsan Khazaei on Thursday said the Muslims should strengthen their relationship with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy Qur'an to get true guidance, success and prosperity in life amid perversions in the society.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Cultural Consulate of the Embassy of Iran in connection with the Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and birthday of famous Persian poet Hafez Shams-ud-Din Muhammad Shirazi titled "Research work on Hafez in the subcontinent", the Cultural Counselor extended his felicitations to the participants on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and the Week of Unity.

Khazaei said, "Solidarity and unity is a Qur'anic command, we should strive for achieving it among all our ranks. In the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the unity of Muslims is also being emphasised. The Qur'an declared this ummah to be a single nation." Moreover, he said the Supreme Leader and founder of the Islamic Revolution Hazrat Imam Khomeini had announced the Week of Unity from 12 to 17 Rabi-ul-Awwal due to his religious vision and thoughts which resulted in the establishment of unity between different Islamic sects.

He added that the 17th of Rabi-ul-Awwal was also the birthday of Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S.). "Recitation of Naat has huge significance in the subcontinent and Pakistan, therefore Muslims should strengthen their relationship with the Holy Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and the Holy Qur'an, which has many virtues." Khazaei mentioned that October 12 was also Hafez Shirazi's birthday. Besides, he highlighted the Dewan Ghazliat of Hafez Shiraz, and said that Dewan-e-Hafez consisted of 500 ghazals and 42 quatrains and some ballades. "The Dewan has been translated into many languages. Hafez has many bynames, for example, Al-Gheeb. Hafez has been buried at Hafeziya in Shiraz, Iran." The guest of honour at the seminar, Dr Sayeda Chand Bibi, a teacher of Persian language and literature, presented her PhD thesis titled 'research on Hafez in the subcontinent' that was published by the Persian Research Center of Iran and Pakistan.

She also expressed her views about her research work whereas Professor Dr Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri, a well-known intellectual and teacher of Persian language and literature, expressed his opinion about the Persian poetry of Hafez Shirazi.