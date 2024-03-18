- Home
Muzaffar Voices Concern Over Decision Taken By Indian Govt Extending Ban On JKLF In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Raja Muzaffar, the US-based acting chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Director of the South Asia Democracy Watch USA, expressed grave concern over the recent decision taken by the Government of India extending ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir IIOJK).
Raja Muzaffar highlighted that the ban constitutes a violation of international law and the UN Human Rights Charter, infringing on the fundamental rights of the people of the internationally acknowledged disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that banning JKLF, a political organization advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is perceived as a direct assault on freedom of expression.
Muzaffar called on the international community including the United Nations, to condemn the actions of the Indian government and hold it accountable for its violations of international law.
He urged the UN Secretary General to take immediate action to address the situation in IIOJK besides ensuring the rights of the Kashmiri people with respect.
The letter underscores the importance of allowing indigenous political organizations to operate freely in advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the situation in the region and upholding the UN's commitment to human rights.
