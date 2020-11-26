UrduPoint.com
MWMC Launches Special Cleanliness Operation In The City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Thursday carried out special cleanliness operation in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) on Thursday carried out special cleanliness operation in the city.

The company has mobilised its all sanitary workers and machinery into the field.

The special cleanliness operation will continue by four days while company workers were given 'zero waste' target.

The staff was busy in special cleanliness at Gulgasht, justice colony, Katchery chowk, and others while operation clean launched at Muzaffarabad area through loaders and front blade tractors.

The strict monitoring of sanitary staff was being ensured and deputy managers were directed to submit the attendance report at the earliest.

The cleanliness arrangements at Sahulat bazaars have also been completed under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

