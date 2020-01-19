UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MWMC MD To Be Awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal On Jan 26

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

MWMC MD to be awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on Jan 26

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar will be awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal in recognition of his services.

According to official sources, he is being awarded by Tehreek-e-Istekam-e-Pakistan Council (Reg) and the ceremony will be held on January 26 at Majeed Nizami Auditorium, Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest on the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Governor Punjab Company Nasir January Gold

Recent Stories

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

56 minutes ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

3 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

4 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

4 hours ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.