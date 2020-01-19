MWMC MD to be awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal on Jan 26

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar will be awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal in recognition of his services.

According to official sources, he is being awarded by Tehreek-e-Istekam-e-Pakistan Council (Reg) and the ceremony will be held on January 26 at Majeed Nizami Auditorium, Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will be the chief guest on the ceremony.