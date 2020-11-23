UrduPoint.com
MWMC Poor Performance Irks Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:39 PM

Citizens expressed concerns over the poor cleanliness arrangements , especially for last one weeks in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Citizens expressed concerns over the poor cleanliness arrangements , especially for last one weeks in the city.

The non-appointment of regular Chief Executive Officer in Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is termed as one the main reason behind the poor cleanliness across the city. Citizens namely Liaqat, Habibullah, Abdul Majeed, Shehzad Hashmi, Faiz Gujjar, Suhaib Khan, resident of MDA chowk, Pul Bararan, Gulgasht, Jinnah Town, Kalma Chowk and Nawan Shehr area talking to APP stated that they were noticing poor cleanliness in their surroundings.

They stated that the sweepers were not paying visits to the streets and bazaars. However, sources in MWMC informed that MWMC was lacking regular Chief Executive Officer.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, suspended acting CEO Abdul Lateef Khan during his last visit, after complaints of poor cleanliness arrangements in the city.

The workers are demonstrating lethargy in discharge of duties. Heaps of trash could be seen at many sites in the city, they remarked. Sources in district administration, on anonymous condition, told, nobody is ready to take acting charge of MWMC. Similarly, some officers of MWMC were facing inquiries on corruption charges. Sources added that MWMC received complaints regarding poor cleanliness on daily basis.

The citizens demanded of Punjab government to take immediate action and help resolve issue of cleanliness in the city.

