NA-133 by-election conducted in free, transparent and manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :United States Consulate General in Lahore, which observed recently held by-election in NA-133, said it was conducted in a free, transparent and peaceful manner.

According to a spokesperson for US Consulate General here on Wednesday, polling workers and volunteers with whom observers spoke were well-trained and knowledgeable.

��The Consulate thanked the Punjab Election Commission, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance to obtain the necessary credentials.�"We also thank police and security officials for working with us to provide security for our observation teams" the spokesperson added.