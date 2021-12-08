UrduPoint.com

NA-133 By-election Conducted In Free, Transparent And Manner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:18 PM

NA-133 by-election conducted in free, transparent and manner

United States Consulate General in Lahore, which observed recently held by-election in NA-133, said it was conducted in a free, transparent and peaceful manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :United States Consulate General in Lahore, which observed recently held by-election in NA-133, said it was conducted in a free, transparent and peaceful manner.

According to a spokesperson for US Consulate General here on Wednesday, polling workers and volunteers with whom observers spoke were well-trained and knowledgeable.

��The Consulate thanked the Punjab Election Commission, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance to obtain the necessary credentials.�"We also thank police and security officials for working with us to provide security for our observation teams" the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan United States NA-133

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

5 minutes ago
 Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schem ..

Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schemes: Commissioner

8 seconds ago
 State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling ..

State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling machines received overwhelmed ..

10 seconds ago
 Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politi ..

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

12 seconds ago
 BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.