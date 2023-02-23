NA-17 by-election activities gain momentum in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :As the by-elections for NA-17 Haripur are approaching closer and closer political activities on Thursday gained momentum across the district like in other parts of the country.

Two major candidates include former Federal minister Omer Ayub Khan of PTI and former PML-N member national assembly Babar Nawaz Khan have launched a comprehensive campaign in the constituency and addressed many public gatherings and corner meetings.

After the boycott of by-elections by PDM the expected candidate from PML-N is contesting elections independently while PTI has allotted a ticket to its former MNA Omer Ayub Khan.

Moreover, the candidate's supporters and party workers have also started door-to-door campaigns in favour of their respective parties.

Both the political party candidates blame each other for ongoing economic crises in the country.

Interestingly, the masses are least interested in the by-elections owing to the current economic situation and both the candidates are trying to convince people of their support in the upcoming general election as well which will be held after four months.