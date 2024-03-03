Open Menu

NA Secretariat Issues Notification Of Shahbaz Sharif's Election As PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

NA Secretariat issues notification of Shahbaz Sharif's election as PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification on Sunday regarding Shahbaz Sharif's election as the Prime Minister.

The notification said “Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a member of the National Assembly (NA-123), has been elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan under Article 91 of the Constitution of Pakistan by the members of the National Assembly having secured 201 votes in the session held on March 3."

