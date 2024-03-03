NA Secretariat Issues Notification Of Shahbaz Sharif's Election As PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification on Sunday regarding Shahbaz Sharif's election as the Prime Minister.
The notification said “Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, a member of the National Assembly (NA-123), has been elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan under Article 91 of the Constitution of Pakistan by the members of the National Assembly having secured 201 votes in the session held on March 3."
