Open Menu

Naanbais Reluctant To Sale Naan, Bread At Reduced Price

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Despite Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad notification issued about reduction in price of wheat flour, bread was being sold at Rs.30 in Hyderabad.

According to a report, People of Hyderabad reacting to the increased price of Naan and Roti have demanded to fix the price of bread at Rs.

20.

They said that as per announcement of Chief Minister Punjab, per bread was being sold at Rs16 but in Hyderabad due to monopoly of Tandoor Mafia it was being sold at Rs 30 to 35 despite the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner for selling wheat flour at Rs.108 per kg.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Hyderabad Price Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

4 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

4 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

17 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

17 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

17 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan