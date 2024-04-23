Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Despite Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad notification issued about reduction in price of wheat flour, bread was being sold at Rs.30 in Hyderabad.

According to a report, People of Hyderabad reacting to the increased price of Naan and Roti have demanded to fix the price of bread at Rs.

20.

They said that as per announcement of Chief Minister Punjab, per bread was being sold at Rs16 but in Hyderabad due to monopoly of Tandoor Mafia it was being sold at Rs 30 to 35 despite the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner for selling wheat flour at Rs.108 per kg.

APP/nsm