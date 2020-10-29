Naat Competition held at PUCAR to mark Eid Milad-ud-Nabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Bazme Ahbab Qalam Pakistan arranged a Naat Competition among school students of Rawalpindi, Islamabad to celebrate Eid Milad-ud-Nabi in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts.

Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Training graced the occasion as chief guest.

More than 50 students from different schools participated in the Naat Khawani competitions. Mobina Adil got first position in Primary level, while Abbdul Moeez and Ashir Ali declared second and third respectively.

Among the high school level Samina won first position, while Asiya Bibi and Hijab Fatima got second position and third respectively.

Addressing on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram said month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is a blessing for Muslims all over the world. Muslims need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet in order to regain their lost glory in the world, she added.

Director Waqar Ahmed said that the hearts of Muslims are enlightened by the love of the Holy Prophet. Naheed Manzoor and President Bazme Ahbab Qalam Ali Asghar Samar also addressed on the occasion and thanked participants. At the end of the competition, prayers were offered for the protection and glory of the Muslim Ummah and especially for prosperity of the country.