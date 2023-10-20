NAB recovers 600 million from Arain City Management through plea bargain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has successfully recovered Rs 600 million from the management of Arain City Fateh Jang Rawalpindi through a plea bargain, and this amount will soon be distributed among the victims.

The NAB spokesperson stated that Accountability Court Number 1 granted approval for the plea bargain.

According to the records maintained by NAB, there are 1,019 victims in Arain City Fateh Jang Rawalpindi case.

He urged the victims to get in touch with NAB Rawalpindi to initiate the process of reclaiming the stolen amount.

The Arain City Administration launched a housing society in Fateh Jang 18 years ago without obtaining the necessary NOC and collected a significant sum of money from the public.However, it failed to provide ownership of plot to any of the buyers.