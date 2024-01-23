Nadeem Jan Calls On Governor Balighur Rehman
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Caretaker Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed measures taken in the health sector by the caretaker government during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday
The Punjab Governor appreciated the services rendered by the Federal Health Minister and gave suggestions for reforming the system in view of misuse of health card in the past. He also emphasized the importance of alternative medicine.
Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that providing basic health facilities to the people is very important.
He said that health sector is continuously improving due to the measures taken by the government. He said that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) should also pay special attention to the cleanliness of campuses, kitchens, washrooms of medical colleges, hospitals, and student hostels.
On this occasion, Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan informed the Governor Punjab about the measures taken in the health sector. He said that revolutionary measures are being taken in the health sector along with the policy of producing the basic ingredients of medicines at the local level in Pakistan.
