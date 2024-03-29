Open Menu

NAHE Announces Results Of Pre-assessment Test

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 08:57 PM

NAHE announces results of pre-assessment test

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced the results of the pre-assessment test conducted for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Batch-V here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The National academy of Higher education (NAHE), under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced the results of the pre-assessment test conducted for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Batch-V here on Friday.

The test, held on February 25, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the selection process for aspiring scholars, said a press release issued here.

In response to the HEC announcement of the test, 518 applications were received. Following initial scrutiny, 473 applicants appeared for the test. The applicants were provided with approved contents, weightage, and a model paper well in advance, ensuring clarity and guidance throughout the preparation process. The test, conducted at five designated centres across the country-Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta-encompassed both objective and subjective components.

According to the combined results of the IPFP pre-assessment test, 249 candidates remained successful, while 225 others were unsuccessful. The candidates can access the ETC portal, https://etc.

hec.gov.pk/#/login to view their results.

The minimum benchmark for successful applicants was to secure at least 50 percent marks in the test. These results highlight the dedication and academic prowess of the applicants, reflecting their commitment to advancing scholarly pursuits. This transparent dissemination of information underscores our commitment to fairness and excellence in academic selection processes.

Moving forward, successful candidates will proceed to the next phase of the IPFP journey, participating in the National Faculty Development Program (NFDP) training. Following this rigorous training, candidates will be placed at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for a period of one year under the IPFP, fostering growth and innovation in academic spheres.

The IPFP programme offers a unique opportunity for emerging scholars to gain valuable experience and mentorship, paving the way for successful careers in academia. Additionally, placement under IPFP provides candidates with numerous benefits, including professional development opportunities and exposure to diverse academic environments.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Education February HEC

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visit ..

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores

41 minutes ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

41 minutes ago
 Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Ka ..

Balochistan Food Authority signs MoU with ICCBS-Karachi University

40 minutes ago
 17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner

17 injured during roof collapse at Iftar dinner

45 minutes ago
 Minister calls for 100% transparency in developmen ..

Minister calls for 100% transparency in development projects

45 minutes ago
 SAU and ITC signs MoU to enhance Pakistan's agricu ..

SAU and ITC signs MoU to enhance Pakistan's agricultural exports

43 minutes ago
SBP extends facility of importing cash US$ till Ju ..

SBP extends facility of importing cash US$ till June 30

43 minutes ago
 DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance

DC reviews ACs, Magistrates’ performance

1 hour ago
 China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fig ..

China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum

1 hour ago
 NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

NHA restores road link between KP, Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabSh ..

Bibi Aseefa elected unopposed from NA-207, NawabShah

1 hour ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan