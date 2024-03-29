NAHE Announces Results Of Pre-assessment Test
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 08:57 PM
The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), under the auspices of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has announced the results of the pre-assessment test conducted for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) Batch-V here on Friday
The test, held on February 25, 2024, marked a significant milestone in the selection process for aspiring scholars, said a press release issued here.
In response to the HEC announcement of the test, 518 applications were received. Following initial scrutiny, 473 applicants appeared for the test. The applicants were provided with approved contents, weightage, and a model paper well in advance, ensuring clarity and guidance throughout the preparation process. The test, conducted at five designated centres across the country-Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta-encompassed both objective and subjective components.
According to the combined results of the IPFP pre-assessment test, 249 candidates remained successful, while 225 others were unsuccessful. The candidates can access the ETC portal, https://etc.
hec.gov.pk/#/login to view their results.
The minimum benchmark for successful applicants was to secure at least 50 percent marks in the test. These results highlight the dedication and academic prowess of the applicants, reflecting their commitment to advancing scholarly pursuits. This transparent dissemination of information underscores our commitment to fairness and excellence in academic selection processes.
Moving forward, successful candidates will proceed to the next phase of the IPFP journey, participating in the National Faculty Development Program (NFDP) training. Following this rigorous training, candidates will be placed at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for a period of one year under the IPFP, fostering growth and innovation in academic spheres.
The IPFP programme offers a unique opportunity for emerging scholars to gain valuable experience and mentorship, paving the way for successful careers in academia. Additionally, placement under IPFP provides candidates with numerous benefits, including professional development opportunities and exposure to diverse academic environments.
