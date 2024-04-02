Najeeb Jamali posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, BoR Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Najeeb-ur-Rahman Jamali has been posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, board of Revenue (BoR), Sindh, Hyderabad on his promotion.

