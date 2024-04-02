Open Menu

Najeeb Jamali Posted As Director Evaluation And Inspection, BoR Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Najeeb Jamali posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, BoR Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Najeeb-ur-Rahman Jamali has been posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, board of Revenue (BoR), Sindh, Hyderabad on his promotion.

According to an official notification issued on Tuesday, Ex-PCS Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Hyderabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Jamali, a BS 19 officer has been transferred and posted as Director Evaluation and Inspection, Board of Revenue, Sindh, Hyderabad after being promoted to BS 19.

Sindh Hyderabad

