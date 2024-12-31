Nation all set to celebrate arrival of new year 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the country would celebrate the arrival of 2025 in tomorrow ( Wednesday) with joy, music, and spectacular fireworks displays lighting up the skies.

In Pakistan, the festivities are more private and subdued compared to public events.

New Year’s Eve remains one of the symbolic occasions in key Pakistani cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi where tens of thousands enjoy fireworks, music and light show.

Some people begin the New Year by offering special prayers for health, prosperity and peace in the coming year.

Mosques often hold sermons emphasizing gratitude and goal-setting for the year ahead.

Other popular destinations include hilly areas like Murree or the Northern Areas for those who prefer scenic getaways.

The New Year messages and wishes flood WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, connecting people across the country.

The visual spectacle of fireworks is no less than excitement for masses who bring together in shared celebration.

New Year celebrations in Pakistan vary depending on personal preferences, regional traditions and cultural influences.

While the festivities are not as widespread as in some countries due to cultural and religious norms, many Pakistanis mark the occasion in unique ways.

Many families and friends celebrate the New Year by hosting dinners, BBQs or tea parties at home.

It's a time to reflect on the past year and share resolutions for the new one.

Private concerts and DJ parties are organized, especially in urban areas, for people to celebrate with music and dance.

These events are usually attended by the younger crowd.

Virtual celebrations have also gained traction, especially since the pandemic.

Restaurants and cafes often host special New Year menus or deals, attracting families and friends to dine out.

Shopping malls organize sales and festive decorations, creating a celebratory ambiance.

In some regions, New Year celebrations are low-key due to cultural and religious conservatism.