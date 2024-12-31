Nation All Set To Celebrate Arrival Of New Year 2025
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the country would celebrate the arrival of 2025 in tomorrow ( Wednesday) with joy, music, and spectacular fireworks displays lighting up the skies.
In Pakistan, the festivities are more private and subdued compared to public events.
New Year’s Eve remains one of the symbolic occasions in key Pakistani cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi where tens of thousands enjoy fireworks, music and light show.
Some people begin the New Year by offering special prayers for health, prosperity and peace in the coming year.
Mosques often hold sermons emphasizing gratitude and goal-setting for the year ahead.
Other popular destinations include hilly areas like Murree or the Northern Areas for those who prefer scenic getaways.
The New Year messages and wishes flood WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, connecting people across the country.
The visual spectacle of fireworks is no less than excitement for masses who bring together in shared celebration.
New Year celebrations in Pakistan vary depending on personal preferences, regional traditions and cultural influences.
While the festivities are not as widespread as in some countries due to cultural and religious norms, many Pakistanis mark the occasion in unique ways.
Many families and friends celebrate the New Year by hosting dinners, BBQs or tea parties at home.
It's a time to reflect on the past year and share resolutions for the new one.
Private concerts and DJ parties are organized, especially in urban areas, for people to celebrate with music and dance.
These events are usually attended by the younger crowd.
Virtual celebrations have also gained traction, especially since the pandemic.
Restaurants and cafes often host special New Year menus or deals, attracting families and friends to dine out.
Shopping malls organize sales and festive decorations, creating a celebratory ambiance.
In some regions, New Year celebrations are low-key due to cultural and religious conservatism.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..
Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..
"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..
1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan
Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters
ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination
Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..
Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security plan finalized for New Year celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Moon sighting committees for Rajab 1446 AH to be held on Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
Nation all set to celebrate arrival of new year 20252 minutes ago
-
Twelve injured in Sahiwal road accident11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dire need of solidarity, unity at start of New Year 2025: Samina11 minutes ago
-
Road safety awareness session11 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits Abbottabad Police Headquarters, reviews police operation12 minutes ago
-
PFA seals snacks unit12 minutes ago
-
SIAL BoDs meeting held12 minutes ago
-
DBAA holds seminar on health & education budget22 minutes ago
-
Protest held against Indian atrocities in IIOJK32 minutes ago