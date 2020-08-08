UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Pays Homage To Major Tufail Shaheed: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Nation pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the nation pays homage to its great son Major Tufail Shaheed Nishan Haider who sacrificed his life for the motherland.

In a tweet on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed, the minister said, the Pakistan Army Jawans have set many examples of valour and courage.

He said entire nation pays homage to the courage of the martyred.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Sharjah FDI Office webinar to guide businesses on ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

1 hour ago

US Reports Over 58,000 New Cases as Total Nears 5M ..

3 minutes ago

No apology for Kashmir remarks; can now speak with ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable, fruit market ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.