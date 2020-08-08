Nation pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the nation pays homage to its great son Major Tufail Shaheed Nishan Haider who sacrificed his life for the motherland.

In a tweet on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed, the minister said, the Pakistan Army Jawans have set many examples of valour and courage.

He said entire nation pays homage to the courage of the martyred.