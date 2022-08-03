Nation to celebrate diamond jubilee of Pakistan with grandeur: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the nation would observe the 75th Independence Day (Diamond Jubilee) with grandeur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the nation would observe the 75th Independence Day (Diamond Jubilee) with grandeur.

He said this while inaugurating the Inter-District T20 cricket tournament under the Diamond Jubilee Independence Day Pakistan Festival organized by Commissioner Karachi Division at Eidgah ground.

The commissioner said competitions in various sports and other fields will be a part of the festival and many sports and other competitions were included in this festival.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the nation was ready to make every kind of sacrifice for the safety and security of the country by implementing the teachings of country's great leaders.

He asked the players to make every effort to enlighten the name of country at international level and ensure to make Pakistan a champion in every sport.

Earlier, the coordinator of the festival, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, delivered the welcome speech and gave a detailed report of the festival.

On the occasion, apart from senior civil and military officers, eminent personalities of sports were also present.