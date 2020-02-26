National Assembly body condemns Muslims killing in India

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Wednesday condemned in the strongest words the killing of Muslims in India in the past couple of days.

The committee meeting which was chaired by Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, asked the international community to take notice of these killings.

Dua was offered for the Muslims killed in India and the deceased of the February 16, 2020 incident of leaked gas in Karachi. The committee members appreciated the efforts of the Armed Forces especially the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in thwarting the unwarranted and uncalled aggression by the Indian Air Force on February 27, 2019 and felicitated the nation and the forces on that day.

The bills "The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019" and "The Gawadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019", were deferred for the next meeting.

On the incident of leaked gas on February 16, 2020 in the vicinity of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi told the committee that reports from various sources had been received on the suspicious deaths of 10 people in the surrounding areas of KPT, and it indicated that it must had been the cause of a leaked gas happened due to a chemical reaction in an empty tanker.

The deaths could not have been attributed to the soya-been shipment.

The members of the committee wanted to have a judicial inquiry into this matter.

The chairman standing committee opined that speculation should not be done and should wait for the final report by the Naval Biological Chemical Department's report on that matter.

The committee scrutinized the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2020-21 and recommended it to be approved.

The meeting was attended by Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and MNAs, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Faheem Khan, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Mir Khan Muhmmad Jamali, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Lal Chand, Usama Qadri, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Ch. Muhammad Shahbaz Babar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Kamal Uddin, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das,Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, mover, Fauzia Bheram, besides Secretary and other senior officials of the ministry.