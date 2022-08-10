National Assembly passes four bills, refers three government bills to committees

National Assembly on Wednesday passed four bills and witnessed introduction of three bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday passed four bills and witnessed introduction of three bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan moved the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2022 and the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which were passed by the House.

Likewise, the House passed two bills, including the Iqbal academy Pakistan Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Both bills were tabled by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi.

Earlier, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan introduced the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Qanun-e-Shahadat (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

All these there bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration and presentation of reports on them.

PML-N lawmaker Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk presented the reports of standing committees on Interior on the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the North-West Frontier Constabulary (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

He also presented one reports each of Standing Committees on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Finance and Revenue and National food Security and Research.

The reports were on three legislative proposals, including the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Tobacco board (Amendment) Bill, 2022.