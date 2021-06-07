UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Polio Campaign Kicked Off In Five Districts Of Larkana Region

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

National Polio campaign kicked off in five districts of Larkana region

The six-day National Anti-Polio Day campaign was started on Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana divisions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The six-day National Anti-Polio Day campaign was started on Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana divisions.

Staff of District Health Department comprising of more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams are visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178380 children up to age of five years.

Mobile anti-Polio teams visited schools, bus stands and railway stations.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of the five districts that they should come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of Health Department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

52 minutes ago

17 passenger of same family drowns in River Indus ..

12 seconds ago

TVET courses begin at Lok Virsa

14 seconds ago

Complete eradication of polio from society is nati ..

15 seconds ago

UN Nuclear Watchdog Urges Iran to Explain Particle ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.