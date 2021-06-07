National Polio campaign kicked off in five districts of Larkana region

The six-day National Anti-Polio Day campaign was started on Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana divisions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The six-day National Anti-Polio Day campaign was started on Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana divisions.

Staff of District Health Department comprising of more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams are visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178380 children up to age of five years.

Mobile anti-Polio teams visited schools, bus stands and railway stations.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of the five districts that they should come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of Health Department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.