UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Polio Immunization Drive Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:45 PM

National polio immunization drive kicks off

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that seven-day national polio immunizations campaign started on Tuesday in all Union councils of district Sukkur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age being vaccinated against polio disease

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that seven-day national polio immunizations campaign started on Tuesday in all Union councils of district Sukkur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age being vaccinated against polio disease.

While visiting the several areas here, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age. Director Health Sukkur, Agha Samiullah Pathan in a briefing said that adequate security measures has taken during the polio drive as well as police personnel are being escorted polio teams at sensitive points.

On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were present.

Related Topics

Police Polio Sukkur All

Recent Stories

ICT admin bans indoor dining at restaurants

1 minute ago

Russian Court to Look Into Masks, Distancing at Ra ..

2 minutes ago

GM IESCO to hold online Katchary on Wednesday

2 minutes ago

Cadet Colleges playing key role for quality educat ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to upgrade transport syst ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.