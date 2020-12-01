National polio immunization drive kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that seven-day national polio immunizations campaign started on Tuesday in all Union councils of district Sukkur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age being vaccinated against polio disease.

While visiting the several areas here, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age. Director Health Sukkur, Agha Samiullah Pathan in a briefing said that adequate security measures has taken during the polio drive as well as police personnel are being escorted polio teams at sensitive points.

On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were present.