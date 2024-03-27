- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Natural disasters, economic challenges pose threat to food security: Secy Agri Saqib Ateel
Natural Disasters, Economic Challenges Pose Threat To Food Security: Secy Agri Saqib Ateel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, said on Wednesday that increasing food insecurity was due to different factors including natural disasters and economic crises
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, said on Wednesday that increasing food insecurity was due to different factors including natural disasters and economic crises.
He said this while addressing a provincial seminar titled "Food Insecurity in Southern Punjab," organized by Farmer Development Organization (FDO) and Du Aaba Foundation,
He highlighted the crucial role of agriculture amidst climatic changes, stressing the need for environmentally friendly measures to mitigate its impact.
Ateel praised the collaborative efforts that led to the successful implementation of the “LANN+ APPROACH”, as it was aiding to combat food shortages in riverine and desert areas besides addressing challenges faced by small-scale farmers.
Atteel commended the Food Security Day initiative, acknowledging the global challenge of hunger. He attributed Pakistan's food scarcity to a lack of awareness regarding population growth, climate change, natural disasters, and modern technology.
Last year, Pakistan earned an additional amount of Rs 1.5 billion Dollar after enhancing 3 million cotton bales.
Chief Executive Officer FDO Ghulam Mustufa informed that a total of 828 million persons were faced with hunger globally. He stated that Pakistan was at 99 position in terms of hunger index.
Program Manager of FDO, Parvez Iqbal Ansari, outlined FDO’s project aimed at improving agricultural practices and nutritional standards in Multan. He stated that the farmers were being informed how to achieve maximum food items from one acre so that they should not suffer food insecurity.
He however, emphasized the importance of utilizing natural resources efficiently and promoting sustainable farming methods among small-scale farmers.
During the panel discussion, stakeholders including agricultural directors, health officers, and representatives from social welfare organizations deliberated on the role of various stakeholders in addressing food insecurity challenges in Southern Punjab. They shared the pivotal role of collaboration between farmers and service providers in bridging the gap.
The seminar highlighted the determination of stakeholders to combat food insecurity in Southern Punjab, and perform possible roles on their own part.
APP/atf
Recent Stories
Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues
Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..
Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals
Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas
Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance
JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham
WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled4 minutes ago
-
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, Bahrain13 minutes ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas17 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese workforce9 minutes ago
-
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries9 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 289 minutes ago
-
Pak ambassadors express condolences to Russian govt., people38 seconds ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on army courts' case2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 398 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas municipal meeting held2 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication20 minutes ago
-
Government taking measures to improve infrastructure, governance: CS Sindh57 seconds ago