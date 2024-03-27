Open Menu

Natural Disasters, Economic Challenges Pose Threat To Food Security: Secy Agri Saqib Ateel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Secretary Agriculture Southern Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, said on Wednesday that increasing food insecurity was due to different factors including natural disasters and economic crises

He said this while addressing a provincial seminar titled "Food Insecurity in Southern Punjab," organized by Farmer Development Organization (FDO) and Du Aaba Foundation,

He highlighted the crucial role of agriculture amidst climatic changes, stressing the need for environmentally friendly measures to mitigate its impact.

Ateel praised the collaborative efforts that led to the successful implementation of the “LANN+ APPROACH”, as it was aiding to combat food shortages in riverine and desert areas besides addressing challenges faced by small-scale farmers.

Atteel commended the Food Security Day initiative, acknowledging the global challenge of hunger. He attributed Pakistan's food scarcity to a lack of awareness regarding population growth, climate change, natural disasters, and modern technology.

Last year, Pakistan earned an additional amount of Rs 1.5 billion Dollar after enhancing 3 million cotton bales.

Chief Executive Officer FDO Ghulam Mustufa informed that a total of 828 million persons were faced with hunger globally. He stated that Pakistan was at 99 position in terms of hunger index.

Program Manager of FDO, Parvez Iqbal Ansari, outlined FDO’s project aimed at improving agricultural practices and nutritional standards in Multan. He stated that the farmers were being informed how to achieve maximum food items from one acre so that they should not suffer food insecurity.

He however, emphasized the importance of utilizing natural resources efficiently and promoting sustainable farming methods among small-scale farmers.

During the panel discussion, stakeholders including agricultural directors, health officers, and representatives from social welfare organizations deliberated on the role of various stakeholders in addressing food insecurity challenges in Southern Punjab. They shared the pivotal role of collaboration between farmers and service providers in bridging the gap.

The seminar highlighted the determination of stakeholders to combat food insecurity in Southern Punjab, and perform possible roles on their own part.

