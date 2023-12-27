Open Menu

Nawaz Return Rejuvenated PML-N, Says Shehbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Nawaz return rejuvenated PML-N, says Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan was making progress during the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif's previous tenure as the prime minister, and the journey will start again with his victory in the upcoming general election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan was making progress during the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif's previous tenure as the prime minister, and the journey will start again with his victory in the upcoming general election.

Addressing the 17th party parliamentary board meeting at Model Town on Wednesday, he said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country on Oct 21 rejuvenated the party, and he would be elected as the prime minister of Pakistan for fourth time through the efforts being made by his supporters.

The former premier said that the long march, staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founding chairman in 2014 was the darkest chapter in Pakistan’s history, saying the stunt was orchestrated only to sabotage the planned visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nawaz had served Pakistan and its people and always was striving to establish better relations with neighbouring countries, he said and added that during previous tenures of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan was seen with dignity and honour at international level and soon the lost dignity would be regained.

The PML-N president said that 1998 nuclear tests were conducted despite the international pressure and lucrative offers of 5 billion Dollar. Shehbaz said his party loyalists did not switch sides even during testing times, adding that the party workers were the real asset to any political organisation. “You did not even think about changing your loyalties during hardest times,” he said.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Khawaja Saad Rafique China Long March Ishaq Dar Nuclear Rana SanaUllah Visit Progress Muslim Billion Xi Jinping Election 2018

Recent Stories

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

7 minutes ago
 Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh ..

Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat-joins PML-N

3 minutes ago
 Highways, connecting roads essential for developme ..

Highways, connecting roads essential for development, prosperity of province: Ka ..

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing il ..

FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing illegal CNICs to non-nationals

4 minutes ago
 Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's res ..

Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's residents causing respiratory dis ..

4 minutes ago
 Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

4 minutes ago
Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

19 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recove ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recovered

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market wit ..

Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market with record agreements for manpow ..

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excis ..

Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Banga ..

10 minutes ago
 After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with ..

After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with club foot, now ready to walk ..

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in E ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in ECP defamation case

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan