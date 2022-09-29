UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Return To Pakistan For Strengthening Political System: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan for strengthening political system of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan for strengthening political system of the country.

The announcement for arrival of Nawaz Sharif would be made soon, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, after reaching Pakistan would announce special role for Maryam Safdar. Welcoming the decision of courts for Maryam Safdar cases, he said, Nawaz Sharif would also hear similar decisions in his cases filed by the opponents to gain personal interest.

Criticizing the rival parties' role in registering fabricated cases against the PML-N, he said, it was a condemnable act adopted by political opponents.

