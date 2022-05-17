UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Shehbaz Deeply Concerned About People's Woes: Maryam Nawaz

May 17, 2022

Nawaz, Shehbaz deeply concerned about people's woes: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Shraif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were deeply concerned over people's problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Nawaz Shraif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were deeply concerned over people's problems.

In a tweet, she said the decision regarding petroleum product prices could be taken within a spur of the moment.

Without increasing petroleum product prices, the country's economy would collapse. Imran Khan has left country's economy in tatters by implementing flawed economic policies. He had virtually destroyed the country's economy.

