Nazir Chohan parts ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group

The PTI MPA from Punjab says that he was in trouble for last many days but Jahangir Tareen never bothered to call him once.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Nazir Chohan, PTI MPA from Punjab, has decided to part ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group.

Nazir Chohan said that he is no more part of the Tareen group.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was also with him.

Chohan said: “Jahangir Tareen used me for his case and then threw me away,”.

He said: “ Tareen never called me for once during time of great need,”. “I went to see him on every date of hearing when he was in trouble,” he added.

He stated that he thought Tareen was his leader but he was not fit to be called one.

dNazir said he was grateful to the senior PTI leadership. He also mentioned Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Shahzad Akbar in particular during his press talk.

“I am grateful to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi who took a strong stance for me," he said, adding: "Shahzad Akbar was the first to call me when I fell ill and inquired about my health,”.

He stated that he had apologised to Shahzad Akbar in no unclear terms, pointing out that he was remorseful over my actions which affected him and his family. He also stated that he had “one leader, and one leader alone and his name is Imran Khan.

The MPA said that Tareen “should be ashamed of himself for not even bothering to visit” him in the hospital. The PTI member said that in this entire saga, “the faces of a lot of hypocrites have been exposed,”.

Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, for his part, acknowledged that conflict within the party had been brewing for a while but that the disgruntled party members took the senior party leadership into confidence over their concerns.

“Shahzad Akbar played a positive role in assisting mediation efforts," he said, adding: "Nazir Chohan also played a vital role in this regard,”.

“We have no right to object to anyone's faith and probe such matters,” said Chohan.

It may be mentioned here that Chohan had levelled allegations that challenged the religious beliefs of the prime minister's adviser on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, on a television show on May 19. Chohan had demanded that based on these allegations, Akbar step down from his office.

At the time Akbar had been at the forefront of a probe into the sugar crisis, which involved the scrutiny of Tareen's JDW sugar mills. Akbar, in response, filed a police complaint the next day and then proceeded to have an FIR registered against Chohan on May 29.

The FIR stated that given Akbar's work to "ensure accountability", such allegations which brought Akbar's religious beliefs into question, were levelled by Chohan.

Chohan was arrested by police on July 27, but was released later in the day on bail.

The case against Chohan was registered under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A day later, however, he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency over a separate complaint filed by Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Chohan was accused of running a malicious campaign against Akbar on social media.

While in FIA's custody, which was granted a 14-day judicial remand of Chohan, the PTI MPA was taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his health deteriorated.

From the hospital, Chohan released a video message admitting his mistake and apologising to Akbar. Akbar forgave Chohan, stamping a written reconciliation as well. There will be no objection on the bail of Nazir Chohan, read the document.