UrduPoint.com

Nazir Chohan Parts Ways With Jahangir Khan Tareen’s Group

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Nazir Chohan parts ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group

The PTI MPA from Punjab says that he was in trouble for last many days but Jahangir Tareen never bothered to call him once.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Nazir Chohan, PTI MPA from Punjab, has decided to part ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen’s group.

Nazir Chohan said that he is no more part of the Tareen group.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was also with him.

Chohan said: “Jahangir Tareen used me for his case and then threw me away,”.

He said: “ Tareen never called me for once during time of great need,”. “I went to see him on every date of hearing when he was in trouble,” he added.

He stated that he thought Tareen was his leader but he was not fit to be called one.

dNazir said he was grateful to the senior PTI leadership. He also mentioned Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Shahzad Akbar in particular during his press talk.

“I am grateful to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi who took a strong stance for me," he said, adding: "Shahzad Akbar was the first to call me when I fell ill and inquired about my health,”.

He stated that he had apologised to Shahzad Akbar in no unclear terms, pointing out that he was remorseful over my actions which affected him and his family. He also stated that he had “one leader, and one leader alone and his name is Imran Khan.

The MPA said that Tareen “should be ashamed of himself for not even bothering to visit” him in the hospital. The PTI member said that in this entire saga, “the faces of a lot of hypocrites have been exposed,”.

Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, for his part, acknowledged that conflict within the party had been brewing for a while but that the disgruntled party members took the senior party leadership into confidence over their concerns.

“Shahzad Akbar played a positive role in assisting mediation efforts," he said, adding: "Nazir Chohan also played a vital role in this regard,”.

“We have no right to object to anyone's faith and probe such matters,” said Chohan.

It may be mentioned here that Chohan had levelled allegations that challenged the religious beliefs of the prime minister's adviser on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, on a television show on May 19. Chohan had demanded that based on these allegations, Akbar step down from his office.

At the time Akbar had been at the forefront of a probe into the sugar crisis, which involved the scrutiny of Tareen's JDW sugar mills. Akbar, in response, filed a police complaint the next day and then proceeded to have an FIR registered against Chohan on May 29.

The FIR stated that given Akbar's work to "ensure accountability", such allegations which brought Akbar's religious beliefs into question, were levelled by Chohan.

Chohan was arrested by police on July 27, but was released later in the day on bail.

The case against Chohan was registered under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A day later, however, he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency over a separate complaint filed by Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Chohan was accused of running a malicious campaign against Akbar on social media.

While in FIA's custody, which was granted a 14-day judicial remand of Chohan, the PTI MPA was taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) after his health deteriorated.

From the hospital, Chohan released a video message admitting his mistake and apologising to Akbar. Akbar forgave Chohan, stamping a written reconciliation as well. There will be no objection on the bail of Nazir Chohan, read the document.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Social Media Federal Investigation Agency May July Criminals FIR Family TV From Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi expands network with flights to Tirana and Sarajevo

26 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to fa ..

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy sign MoU to facilitate investment in sports

41 minutes ago
 Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

60 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

60 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.