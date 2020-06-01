UrduPoint.com
NCC Decides To Open Some Businesses With Implementation Of SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:30 PM

NCC decides to open some businesses with implementation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Monday decided that a list of businesses and commercial activities, unanimously agreed upon by the Federal Government and the federating units, would be circulated allowing them to resume their activities.

It also decided to issue a negative list of businesses that would remain suspended in the effort to check further spread of the coronavirus.

The NCC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed in detail the COVID-19 situation in the country and decided to continue pursuing the policy of maintaining balance between the lives and livelihood while ensuring strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of virus.

Due to uncertainty about the spread of virus, it was reiterated during the meeting that "we have to learn to live with COVID-19, however, the SOPs would be implemented to check its spread."  The prime minister decided that stranded Pakistanis abroad, who were mostly the working class members and laborers would not be left unattended during the testing times and special flights would be operated to bring them back to the country.

He directed that every effort must be made to facilitate them in their travel and on arrival, ensuring that all passengers were quickly tested at the airports.  The meeting paid special tributes to the healthcare staff for their invaluable services in saving precious human lives. The prime minister directed that all possible facilitation, including provision of personal protective equipment and other facilities be ensured to the healthcare workers, who were the frontline soldiers in the fight against coronavirus.

Imran Khan also appreciated the use of technology and resource management system for ensuring optimum utilization of the healthcare facilities and providing the people with accurate information and easy access to the available health facilities.  The prime minister also appreciated 'Testing, Tracking and Quarantine' strategy that had been developed to effectively test, track and isolate the affected patients.  The participants, including all the chief ministers pledged their commitment to pursue the decisions taken during the NCC meeting and do every bit to make the public aware of the measures to deal with the COVID-19 and fight it together at the national level.

