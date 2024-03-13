ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) As part of Pakistan's International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR) 2024, NDMA announces a series of prize competitions open to students nationwide and will feature categories in painting, photography and disaster-resilient model creation.

The themes for the competitions are designed to reflect Pakistan's resilience in the face of national disasters, the impact of climate change, human-induced disasters, disaster risk reduction strategies, and the role of technology and innovation in preparedness, a news release said.

The top three participants in each category will be awarded substantial cash prizes of PKR 100,000, PKR 75,000, and PKR 50,000 respectively. The deadline for project submissions is March 25, 2024. Eligible participants must be at least 18 years of age and enrolled in an educational institution.

For more details, please visit the NDMA's social media platforms.

PIEDRR 2024, a first-of-its-kind event, is set to take place from April 23 to 25, 2024, at the Pak China Friendship Center, Islamabad. The expo will host delegates from 44 countries, including members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and NDMA's partner nations.

The expo is expected to be a convergence of international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, policymakers, experts, emergency responders, global academia, and think tanks. It will showcase a variety of capacity displays, seminars, group discussions, ignite sessions, and global simulation exercises, fostering a collaborative environment for innovation in disaster risk reduction.