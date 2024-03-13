NDMA Announces Prize Competitions For Pak Int'l Expo On DRR 2024
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) As part of Pakistan's International Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction (PEDRR) 2024, NDMA announces a series of prize competitions open to students nationwide and will feature categories in painting, photography and disaster-resilient model creation.
The themes for the competitions are designed to reflect Pakistan's resilience in the face of national disasters, the impact of climate change, human-induced disasters, disaster risk reduction strategies, and the role of technology and innovation in preparedness, a news release said.
The top three participants in each category will be awarded substantial cash prizes of PKR 100,000, PKR 75,000, and PKR 50,000 respectively. The deadline for project submissions is March 25, 2024. Eligible participants must be at least 18 years of age and enrolled in an educational institution.
For more details, please visit the NDMA's social media platforms.
PIEDRR 2024, a first-of-its-kind event, is set to take place from April 23 to 25, 2024, at the Pak China Friendship Center, Islamabad. The expo will host delegates from 44 countries, including members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and NDMA's partner nations.
The expo is expected to be a convergence of international and bilateral partners, high-level dignitaries, government officials, policymakers, experts, emergency responders, global academia, and think tanks. It will showcase a variety of capacity displays, seminars, group discussions, ignite sessions, and global simulation exercises, fostering a collaborative environment for innovation in disaster risk reduction.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
About 22,257 deserving families get ration bags in Sialkot8 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering8 minutes ago
-
Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers8 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars8 minutes ago
-
Three policemen booked over injuring traders8 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark March 15 as 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat'8 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat, Peshawar zones launches operations, two alleged accused arrested8 minutes ago
-
Dementia patient reunited with family through “Mera Pyara” app8 minutes ago
-
District administration failed to control inflation wave in Peshawar28 minutes ago
-
DG CAA to hold E-Kacheri to resolves issues of passengers at airports38 minutes ago
-
Declamation Contest on "Womens' Role as Peace Builder" held at SALU38 minutes ago
-
Dr Naeem stresses to make lady health workers independent38 minutes ago