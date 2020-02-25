UrduPoint.com
NDMA, RAHNUMA-FPAP Sign MoU To Strengthen Community Resilience

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAHNUMA-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP).

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and CEO, RAHNUMA-FPAP Syed Kamal Shah had signed the MoU, said a press release issued here.

The MoU envisaged institutional cooperation to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerabilities in the country against any natural and human-induced disasters.

The purpose of the MOU was to provide services to develop community resilience in disaster prone areas of Pakistan.

It also included collaboration in the capacity building on Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) across Pakistan and developing community resilience in the disaster prone areas of Sindh (Badin, Mithi, and Thatta), Punjab (Muzaffargarh), KP (Nowshera) and Balochistan (Noshki, Awaran).

The both organizations will also work together in creating awareness among local communities on Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) during emergencies and disasters and advocate with policy makers in that regard.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal expressed hope that the MoU would help advance Pakistan's commitments to international frameworks by safeguarding the interests of women before, during and in the aftermath of a disaster.

CEO of RAHNUMA-FPAP Syed Kamal Shah said signing of the memorandum would enable the two organizations to deepen their cooperation on issues of common interest and contribute to furthering efforts to mitigate the risks of disaster for the vulnerable population.

Pakistan

