Some 1,125 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were engaged in conducting operation for killing marauding locust swarms destroying standing crops in vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Some 1,125 teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were engaged in conducting operation for killing marauding locust swarms destroying standing crops in vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 47 districts of the country were reeling from locust attacks. Of which 33 were in Balochistan, 9 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Punjab and two districts were located in Sindh province.

The teams have so far sprayed insecticides on a total of 515,600 hectares of land.

The surveillance of a total of 357,000 hectare of lands have been carried out in last 24 hours.

Over 3,600 hectares of land were sprayed in last 24 hours, Of which 2,400 hectare of areas of Balochistan, 200 hectare of land of Punjab, 700 hectares of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 300 hectares of land of Sindh have been cleared from locust.

Notably, locusts were spotted in Khuzdar, Awaran, Naushki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Athal, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Vishok, Quetta and other districts of Balochistan.

Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismael Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marvat, Karak, Khuram, Peshawar and Khyber were affected with locust attacks.

In Punjab, the locust hit areas included Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali.

Likewise, the affected areas of Sindh included Naushero Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad.