Need stressed to intensify dengue prevention activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) department Secretary Sarah Aslam on Tuesday directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab.

According to spokesperson for P&SH here, during this year total 56 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province out of which 26 patients had been reported from Lahore.

During the last 24 hours, 255,479 indoor and 67,848 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 337 locations.

In Lahore, 24,255 houses and 3,969 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 298 positive containers were destroyed.

Secretary Sarah Aslam said that precautionary measures against dengue should be adopted besides adopting precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

She urged the people to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue can be fatal and was a very dangerous fever which can cause death.